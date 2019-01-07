Buhari’s ally defects to Atiku camp, leads campaign in N/Delta

President Muhammadu Buhari’s political ally, Eshanekpe Israel, a.k.a Akpodoro, has embraced the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and is leading the Wazirin Adamawa’s campaign in the Niger Delta region.

Akpodoro was recently appointed the Zonal Coordinator, South-South, Youth and Support Groups, SSYSG, by the office of the Special Adviser to Atiku Abubakar, PDP Campaign Organisations, and he has activated his campaign machinery for the election of Atiku.

Director of Media/Strategy, Sunny Oyewosa said after a consultative meeting held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, that Akpodoro arrived the region to commence what he described as aggressive campaign for the re-election of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, and to get the region to vote en mass for Alhaji Atiku at the poll on February 16.

Oyewosa boasted that with over one million followers drawn from the youth population in the region, victory was sure.

According to Oyewosa, Governor Okowa as the Campaign Director for Alhaji Atiku in the state, Akpodoro was sure of victory for his boss, who he said will change the misfortunes of the people for the better, as the people of the Niger Delta region were ready to vote out the incumbent All Progressives Congress, APC, administration in the country.

Atiku, he stressed, “will develop both human and material resources in the region as against the neglect of successive administrations,” revealing that the campaign train was on the move to comb all parts of the region to mobilise for Atiku to not only win, but, with a wide margin.