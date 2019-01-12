Buhari’s achievements have rattled Atiku, PDP – Minister

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said the massive achievements of the Buhari Administration have rattled the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Nigeria spends N2.7tn on infrastructure

Reacting to the statement from Abubakar’s media aide, over the widely-circulated testimony series of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture to showcase the Administration’s achievements, the Minister said the action of the PDP candidate amounted to an acknowledgement of the Administration’s impressive achievements.

He dismissed as ‘acute paranoia’ the allegation by the former Vice President that the APC-led federal government was using state resources for electioneering campaign.

Alhaji Mohammed however said, in a statement issued in Ilorin on Friday, that it was up to those who made the accusation on the use of state resources for electioneering campaign to prove it, in line with the maxim that he who alleges must prove.

‘’In publicising the activities and achievements of the federal government, the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture is only carrying out its statutory role. Long before the elections, the Ministry has used various platforms, including Town Hall Meetings, to showcase the activities and achievements of the Administration.

‘’We understand that the PDP and the Atiku Campaign Organization have been rattled by the achievements as well as the effectiveness of the campaign to showcase them. We are sorry we can’t help them,’’ Alhaji Mohammed said.

He however expressed surprise that the PDP that said the Buhari Administration has not achieved anything has now turned around to admit that the media was awash with video testimonies from Nigerians on the Administration’s achievements.