Buhari urges African countries to strengthen political institutions for stability

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on African leaders to support processes that will ensure stronger political institutions across the continent as only strong political institutions will guarantee stability, peace and economic progress.

The president made the call when he received Letters of Credence from the Ambassador of the Republic of Guinea, Siaka Cissoko at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday.

According to the Nigerian leader, political reforms in African countries can only be sustainable when they reflect the will and aspirations of the people, and work toward improving their lives.

“I congratulate your President for the progress he is making politically and economically in Guinea.

“Nigeria will be most willing to render support for your forthcoming elections, where it is needed.’’

President Buhari urged the Ambassador to work towards improving the bilateral relations between both countries, with focus on exchange of ideas and manpower for the exploration of mineral resources in Guinea.

“I believe we are cooperating well at the sub-regional and continental level for political stability. And I hope your country plans to develop its mineral resources in partnership with its neighbours.

“Nigeria already has lots of experience in gas exploration and pipeline construction, and we can support your government,’’ he added.

In his remarks, the ambassador of Guinea noted that President Alfa Conde was in full solidarity with Buhari, who had been championing reforms in ECOWAS and the African Union.

“My President, your brother has mandated me to convey his greetings and similarly mandated me to strengthen the bilateral relations by pooling resources together for the development of our countries,’’ he said.

Also receiving Letters of Credence from the High Commissioner of the Republic of Kenya to Nigeria, Dr Wilfred Gisuka Machage, Buhari said he was happy with the political maturity that trailed the conclusion of the elections in that country.

“I have written him formally to congratulate him for winning the elections. I am happy he has settled down to work,’’ the President noted.

Machage assured Buhari that he would pursue all the details of discussions and agreements between both countries, especially on promotion of agriculture.

Meanwhile, Buhari has congratulated the Ambassador of Poland to Nigeria, Joanna Magdalena Tarnawska.

The president, who congratulated the ambassador while receiving her Letters of Credence, urged her to work toward improving the close ties between both countries.

The president, who visited Poland in December, said he was delighted with the outcome of COP24 in Katowice and recounted his visit to Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum, in Oświęcim, Poland.

In her remarks, the ambassador of Poland noted that she would prioritise on the improvement of relations, particularly on trade and commerce, and defence and security.

“Mr President, I am wishing you and the entire country peaceful elections, prosperity and stability,’’ she added. (NAN)