Buhari unaware of allegations against CJN because cabals running his govt – Atiku

By Anthony Ogbonna

Former Vice President of Nigeria and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has replied the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government of the All Progressives Congress, APC, party, saying President Buhari is unaware of the allegations brought against the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, because cabals are the ones running his government.

Atiku also said that President Buhari is not aware of anything about his government, including how the “2016 budget was stolen.”

Abubakar said this while responding to a statement credited to the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, wherein he absolved his principal, Buhari of any prior knowledge of the allegations and planned trial of the CJN until last Saturday.

According to Osinbajo, “I must tell you in clear terms that President Muhammadu Buhari, his whole approach is that institutions should just do their work, I can tell you for a fact that he did not even know about this until Saturday evening.

“He did not even know that there was going to be any kind of trial until Saturday evening, he has said categorically don’t interfere with whatever institutions are doing, sometimes it has consequences such as we have today, such that people say how can such an important person be subjected to trial without the Federal Government but I can tell you without any equivocation that he is not aware”

But Atiku, in a statement through his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Mr. Phrank Shaibu , said by virtue of President Buhari not being aware of the development involving the CJN proves that he is incompetent to lead the country.

Atiku also said that President Buhari does not deserve a second term in office because he ïs not in control of hisgovernment.

Atiku urged Nigerians to vote for him because, according to him, he remains the only credible and candidate with clear cut plans on how to move the country to greater growth. The statement further reads thus:

“This president has exhibited gross incompetence, ignorance, poverty of ideas and lack of innovation.

“This president doesn’t know anything. They may have mentioned the plot to him but he does not remember anything!

“He didn’t know who stole the budget in 2016. He never knew his Chief of Staff was on the board of the NNPC.

“President Buhari never knew dead people were on the list of board appointments he signed.

“He never knew Abdulrasheed Maina of the pension scam incident was reinstated into the civil service.

“Mr. President was not aware that soldiers stormed the premises of Daily Trust newspapers.

“What does this president know? In fact, I am so sure President Buhari is not aware he is contesting the February 16 election!”

“The truth is that President Buhari never even intended to act as president for one day and this is one presidency that would be neither here nor there, everywhere and nowhere, visible yet ineffectual, present yet absentee in nature and action; all of which have lent further weight to the complaints of his wife that other people and not her husband are, indeed, in charge of Nigeria.”

“A government which has been defined in the AtikuPlan to get Nigeria working again, will ensure that the interest, welfare, wellbeing and goodwill of all Nigerians will be at the centre of every action and decision of the leadership and not the interest and selfishness of two persons who have hijacked Nigeria for themselves at the expense and suffering of the rest of the people.

“The only politician now who has the capacity, capability, intelligence and experience to break this wicked hold of a few people on Nigeria is Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the formidable pan-Nigerian coalition of seasoned and tested leaders, who are now poised to liberate Nigeria from the cabal and open up the country to growth and development which two people have prevented President Buhari from achieving in his four years as Nigeria’s President, according to his wife,” Shuaibu added.