Buhari to Imo monarchs: I came for your votes

…Buhari will return again, Says Imo Monarchs

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

President Muhammadu Buhari has taken his campaign rally to Imo state where he told the monarchs that he came, like the last time he visited, to seek their votes for his re-election bid.

Mr President’s re-election is a Sure Bet

Meanwhile, some traditional rulers in Imo state, Vanguard gathered, have assured President Buhari of their support in his re-election bid in the forthcoming 2019 presidential election.

In a release by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Rochas Okorocha, Sam Onwuemeodo, the monarchs made their decision known through the Eze Imo, Mr. Samuel Ohiri, when President Buhari visited the Eze Imo’s palace.

Giving his reason, Ohiri said that Buhari was the only one who could sustain the fight against corruption in the country as well as ensure the needed development in the country.

Meanwhile, President Buhari told the monarchs he came to look for votes just like he did the last time.

According to Buhari’s message to Imo monarchs, “Your Majesty, I stand here to thank you very much and these senior citizens of all the communities in Imo State. I thank you very much for waiting for us for so long.

“Like His Excellency Governor Okorocha has mentioned, last time I was here, I was looking for votes and I am here again to look for votes. I’d like to invite you to think of where we met the Country in 2015, where we are now and what we’ve been able to do throughout the period we’ve been in power with the little resources available to us.

“I’m sure within your communities that there has been one little reform or the other. So I want you to discuss with your people on the relevance of their votes for our party which will make a lot of difference. So, my advice to you is to educate them.

“Everybody has one vote and the President has one vote also. As far as voting is concerned, we are all equal. Show them how to vote and respect them and I assure you, they will in turn respect you.

“I assure you that the point agenda of my administration which is security, economy and fighting corruption are still relevant.

“But we need substantial improvement in security. Boko Haram used to exist in 17 LGAs of Yobe, Borno and some other North-Eastern states but today, they are not holding any local government.”

“On the economy, we now thank God that the government has been able to make inputs in the agricultural sector that has yielded positive results and we’ve almost 100% self reliance in food production. On fighting corruption, that has been the most difficult, but we are encouraging the law enforcement agents to work very hard and the report we are getting is something,” the president was reported to have said.