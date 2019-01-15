Buhari to flag off Delta APC campaign Thursday

..as Ogboru unveils manifesto

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Delta State has concluded plans for its presidential rally and formal flag -off the party campaign by President Mohammadu Buhari who is billed to visit Warri on Thur, January 17th, 2019.



In a press statement signed by Mr Zik Zulu Okafor, the Media Director, Delta APC Campaign Council on behalf of Director General of the Campaign Council, Mr Timinimi George, said that the rally will kick-off by 9.00am at the Warri Township stadium.

It added the rally is expected to be attended by APC governors, National Assembly members, party leaders, members and thousands of Deltans.

In his words “the presidential rally and formal flag -off of our campaign will mark a loud turning point and sign post our collective quest to decisively defeat PDP at all levels of elections in Delta state” saying that the APC governorship candidate.

“Olorogun Great Ovedje Ogboru and the Chairman of the Delta APC Campaign Council and a former governor of Delta state, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, will lead the teeming APC supporters and members to welcome President Buhari to the rally.

“It will be one of the biggest ever in Delta State, even our opponents will know that the game is up “when they see the crowd “, he added

Also speaking the Secretary to the Campaign Council, Omaruaye Peter added that APC in the state are coming together to welcome the August visitor.



“The gulf that separates some of our members is closing up fast. So we are coming all out to make a statement that Deltans are ready to cast their votes for President Buhari, for our governorship and all other candidates in Delta. But more important is the fact that the rally will offer Deltans opportunity to see the President and hear with their own ears the good things that will be coming to our own Delta state and of course Nigeria if we join hands to re-elect him “.

He asserted that Ogboru, the governorship candidate will also open the content of his manifesto for the people of Delta state to know that he is indeed their best choice for governor, come March 2019.