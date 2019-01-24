Buhari storms South East with re-election campaign, to inaugurate Zik Mausoleum

President Muhammadu Buhari would inaugurate the Zik Mausoleum in Onitsha, Anambara state on Thursday as part of his activities to flag off his campaign in the south east.

The Buhari’s administration completed the Zik Mausoleum in October 2018 after successive governments failed to do so for over 20 years.

President Buhari and members of the Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have left Abuja for Anambra and Enugu states in continuation of the nationwide re-election campaign.

The president would pay a courtesy visit to the Obi of Onitsha.

NAN reports that the president and members of the campaign team would later move to Enugu to launch the re-election bid and also deliver the `Next Level’ messages to the people of Enugu state.

While in Enugu, Buhari is expected to inaugurate the Post-Graduate Centre of Excellence built by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and donated to the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

The APC campaign train had, on Wednesday, visited Sokoto and Kebbi states where Buhari pledged to consolidate on the achievements of his administration in the areas of security, economy and fighting corruption. (NAN)