Buhari: Stop the trash, who has not missed step, Lauretta Onochie asks Nigerians

On 12:50 pmIn News, Politics by Nwafor PolycarpComments

By Nwafor Sunday

Nigerians will never seize to use what they see, hear and feel to make mockery and jest of the subject. Even if the person in question is a poor relative, friend, celebrity, president or business mogul, Nigerians will excoriate him.
Lauretta Onochie

The hypothetical idiom ‘what’s sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander’ is a typical example of a Nigerian state, where nobody is above criticism and respect is asked to be given.

However, the incident that took place at Lokoja, in Kogi state, where President Muhammadu Buhari was alleged to have fallen during his presidential campaign is a veritable scenario that defines our Nigeria today.

According to Lauretta Onochie, social media aide to Mr President, ‘those who capitalize on the alleged report to score cheap political points are unreasonable’.

She went further to argue that nobody born of a woman would say he/she has not missed step in his/her entire life.

A video of ex-president Barak Obama of United State, was shown, where he was coming down from a plane and missed his step.

Lauretta therefore used the incident to justify Buhari’s alleged fall, noting that ‘Steps missed by great people are capture on camera’.

She however, advised purveyors of fake news to be cautious of what they say in order not to heat up the polity.

Recall that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has lampooned Buhari over the incident, noting that the incident has vindicated the party from it earlier position that Buhari is too old to rule the country.

Her words,

EDUCATING THE UNREASONABLE

Children miss steps and Trip

Young people miss steps and Trip

Old people miss steps & Trip

Who has never tripped?

EVEN PRESIDENT OBAMA, TV STARS, MOVIE STARS ETC, MISSED STEPS AND TRIPPED

Only missed steps of great People are captured ON CAMERA

