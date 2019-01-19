Buhari: Stop the trash, who has not missed step, Lauretta Onochie asks Nigerians

By Nwafor Sunday

Nigerians will never seize to use what they see, hear and feel to make mockery and jest of the subject. Even if the person in question is a poor relative, friend, celebrity, president or business mogul, Nigerians will excoriate him.

The hypothetical idiom ‘what’s sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander’ is a typical example of a Nigerian state, where nobody is above criticism and respect is asked to be given.

Atiku never told anyone he collected US visa, says campaign official

However, the incident that took place at Lokoja, in Kogi state, where President Muhammadu Buhari was alleged to have fallen during his presidential campaign is a veritable scenario that defines our Nigeria today.

According to Lauretta Onochie, social media aide to Mr President, ‘those who capitalize on the alleged report to score cheap political points are unreasonable’.

She went further to argue that nobody born of a woman would say he/she has not missed step in his/her entire life.

We have insulated recovered funds, assets from looters – Buhari

A video of ex-president Barak Obama of United State, was shown, where he was coming down from a plane and missed his step.

Lauretta therefore used the incident to justify Buhari’s alleged fall, noting that ‘Steps missed by great people are capture on camera’.

EDUCATING THE UNREASONABLE

Children miss steps and Trip

Young people miss steps and Trip

Old people miss steps & Trip

Who has never tripped?

EVEN PRESIDENT OBAMA, TV STARS, MOVIE STARS ETC, MISSED STEPS AND TRIPPED

Only missed steps of great People are captured ON CAMERA#SaiBaba pic.twitter.com/5peqbUxRKV — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) January 17, 2019

She however, advised purveyors of fake news to be cautious of what they say in order not to heat up the polity.

Recall that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has lampooned Buhari over the incident, noting that the incident has vindicated the party from it earlier position that Buhari is too old to rule the country.

Her words,

EDUCATING THE UNREASONABLE

Children miss steps and Trip

Young people miss steps and Trip

Old people miss steps & Trip

Who has never tripped?

EVEN PRESIDENT OBAMA, TV STARS, MOVIE STARS ETC, MISSED STEPS AND TRIPPED

Only missed steps of great People are captured ON CAMERA

#SaiBaba

see few of her tweets below:

President @MBuhari keeps asking, “Where is the power?”

PDP spent a humongous amount in 16 years with no power to show for it. This is 240MW Afam Power Project. Fast Power Plant 8X (30MW) Trailer-Mounted Turbines, in Afam Rivers State waiting to be connected to the national grid. pic.twitter.com/dpQXfqtpDQ — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) January 16, 2019

VIDEO: #TheAtikuConfession

“I’m Coming To Enrich My Friends.”

➖@atiku Nigerian Citizens who are not Atiku’s personal friends will not benefit when he sells NNPC and other Nigerian National Assets. Who Will Benefit?

⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️

➡️ HIS FRIENDS! ⬅️

⬆️⬆️⬆️⬆️⬆️⬆️⬆️⬆️ pic.twitter.com/XeiPz485C2 — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) January 17, 2019

“I’m a politician and what I do has to be politically motivated. What’s wrong with political motivation?” – @elrufai on @sunrisedailynow @channelstv@Ayourb See why I love my brother. We don’t do political correctness! Say it Bros!

Hailings to you, the #MaiGaskiyaOfKadunaState pic.twitter.com/75WlwdocRq — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) January 17, 2019

BUHARI MOVEMENT IN KOGI STATE! It’s Buharimania in Lokoja, the capital city of Kogi state. Its definitely the #NextLevelWithBuhari God bless Nigeria

Lauretta Onochie @Laurestar https://t.co/Oq8dUQYMCI — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) January 16, 2019

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT OF NIGERIA LAUNCHES THE NEW ENHANCED SECURITY e-PASSPORT. We have had an e-passport that was basic in application. Now we have the real McCoy. The NEW passport has a 10 year life span. This is… https://t.co/4AVlsGVAfH — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) January 15, 2019

You have been Atikulated so how can you have the mental ability to understand that your PDP candidate has let you down. Let me try again:

Atiku allegedly went to America as Saraki’s Office boy. That’s how low he brought you and how much he values you. Next, he will be Obi’s Aide https://t.co/LiC6CtGQrX — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) January 18, 2019

What we do today is for the children of Nigeria. They will benefit from the resources of this nation because we will continue to build a strong, stable and prosperous country for majority of our people. This is all that matters. pic.twitter.com/2lbbHNB9EC — Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) January 18, 2019

CJN INDICTED 24YRS AGO BY ESO PANEL If you lay your hands on one of the News Mag. of 2000 it carried the headline, “105 corrupt judges in Nigeria” or something to that effect. None of the affected judges sued the mag. for libel. One of those judges is the present CJN.@Laurestar pic.twitter.com/whSfT1ymz6 — Theophilus Utchaychu (@agape3276) January 18, 2019

His honesty & respect for Nigerians are unquestionable. Consequently, @MBuhari will never sneak out of Nigeria without informing Nigerians

He would not subject his followers to the ridicule & embarrassment of travelling as Dr. Saraki’s Office boy

So we go to any length to see him pic.twitter.com/QYYy8x2wWQ — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) January 18, 2019

Nigerians welcome Atiku Abubakar to US. pic.twitter.com/RCjq5MTHgI — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) January 19, 2019

This cant be true!

I know Atiku & Saraki are low lives but this low?

👇🏾👇🏾

“We cannot apprehend Atiku NOW because of our diplomatic ties with Nigeria, He’s booked as an Office Aide to Nigeria’s Senate President”

– US Department of African Affairs Atiku has let his followers down pic.twitter.com/vUF8dSKqAi — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) January 18, 2019