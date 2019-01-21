Buhari sacks TETfund boss, Bichi

…names Bogoro as replacement

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA- PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has approved the removal of the Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund,Tetfund,Dr Abdullahi Bichi Baffa.

The president, in a statement by the Federal Ministry of Education, released to the media through the Deputy Director,Information, Mr Bem Goong,said

Professor Suleiman Elias Bogoro,was reappointed to take over the TETFund as the Executive Secretary.

The terse statement which was captioned: “Bogoro reinstated as Executive Secretary of TETfund”, read:”The Federal Government has approved the re-instatement of Professor Suleiman Elias Bogoro as the Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND).

” A statement from the Office of the Honourable Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, said, the re-instatement of Prof. Bogoro is with immediate effect, with the same terms and conditions as it were in his previous appointment and as stipulated in the TETFUND staff conditions of service.

“Prof. Suleiman Bogoro was the Executive Secretary of TETFUND between April 2014 and February 2016.”

No explanation was given for the action.