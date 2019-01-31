Buhari: Petty traders, others make brisk business in Kano

Petty traders, such as food vendors and sachet water sellers, are making brisk business in Kano on Thursday as the people of the State await the arrival of President Muhammadu Buhari for his re-election campaign, at the Sani Abacha stadium.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the food vendors, including sellers of other local delicacies, are making huge sales at the venue of the rally.

Other traders having a field day at the rally include sellers of APC branded stickers, small flags and other souvenirs.

A sachet water seller, Sada Abdullahi, told NAN that he had sold 20 bags containing 20 pieces of the commodity each, at the venue of the event as at 12 noon.

“I made a lot of sales today as I sold no fewer than 20 bags of commodity at N150 each because it is one of the best quality sachet water around,” he said.

Similarly, a Kolanut and Cigarettes seller, Malam Ibrahim Sale, said he made no less than N3,000 from the sales of the commodities within three hours.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the stadium is already filled to capacity with APC supporters waiting for the arrival of the president. (NAN)