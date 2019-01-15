Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki, Dogara, Onnoghen others lay wreaths for fallen heroes

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Speaker of the House of Representatives and the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen on Tuesday participated in the laying of wreaths in honour of soldiers who died in service in Nigeria and at international assignments.

Top government functionaries and the service chiefs, the out-going Inspector-General of Police, IGP, as well as representative of the diplomatic corps and wife of one of the dead soldiers also laid wreaths at the cenotaph of the unknown soldiers.

The ceremony was to mark the 2019 Armed Forces Remembrance Day as January 15 every year is dedicated to remember and appreciate Nigerian military that paid the supreme sacrifice with their lives in order to protect the territorial integrity and unity of the country and also those who have retired from active service.

It was the fourth time President Buhari as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces was laying the wreath in a democratic setting.

President Buhari at the ceremony was clad in white ‘Babanriga’, just like the Vice President, Osinbajo, Senate President Saraki and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dogara, only Onnoghen who is the head of the judiciary that was in suit.

The wreaths-laying ceremony at the National Arcade in the Three Arms Zone in Abuja came after over a month that the 2019 Armed Forces Remembrance Day emblem and Appeal Fund was launched by the President.

The brief ceremony started around 11.00 a.m. when President Buhari arrived the National Arcade and inspected the guard of honour.

Christian and Muslim prayers were offered for the departed souls and the nation and a minute silence was observed in honour of the departed souls.

Others dignitaries that participated in the laying of wreaths include the Chief of Defence Staff, Dan Musur-Ali and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Mohammed Bello.

President Buhari also signed the register and led the dignitaries to release white pigeons at the no speech making ceremony.