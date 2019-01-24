Buhari mourns death of APC supporters in Jigawa, Sokoto

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of some All Progressives Congress, APC, supporters in Jigawa and Sokoto states.

This came as the Presidency ordered increased structural integrity testing of all erections and fabrications such as dais, tents, stages, including electrical and other equipment used for outdoor campaigns.

Expressing his condolences to Jigawa APC and the families of his supporters that died in auto accident on their way to attend campaign events as well as the families of two other victims, who died in a stampede in Sokoto State, President Buhari assured that their sacrifices will not be in vain

According to Buhari, “the deaths of any party supporter touch me because these were poor Nigerians who made sacri-fices to make our country better by identifying with my change agenda.”