Buhari mourns death APC supporters in Jigawa, Sokoto

as Presidency orders solid structures for outdoor events

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the tragic death of some of the All Progressives Congress, APC, supporters in Jigawa and Sokoto states.



This is as the Presidency has ordered increased structural integrity testing of all erections and fabrications such as dais, tents, stages, including electrical and other equipment used for the ongoing outdoor campaigns for election in the country.

Expressing his condolences to the Jigawa APC and the families of his supporters that died in auto accident on their way to attend campaign events as well as the families of two other victims who died in a stampede in Sokoto State, President Buhari ssured that the sacrifices of the deceased will not be in vain.

Four persons reportedly died and six others were injured in the accident involving party supporters who were going to attend the APC campaign in Jigawa.



According to the President, “The death of any party supporter touches me because these were poor Nigerians who made sacrifices to make Nigeria a better country by identifying with my change agenda.”

He stressed that, “I would never forget the sacrifices of these ordinary Nigerians who travelled long distances to attend my presidential campaign rallies.”

President Buhari noted that, “these ordinary Nigerians were the pillars of our democracy because without them, we, the politicians, become irrelevant.”