Buhari mourns Ambassador Giltimari’s death

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the government and people of Borno State over the passing of the Chairman of Borno State Elders Forum, Amb. Usman Gaji Giltimari.

The President in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu in Abuja also condoled with family, friends, professional colleagues and associates of Amb. Giltimari, who served as Chairman Federal Civil Service Commission and Nigeria’s Ambassador to Chad Republic.

President Buhari commended the late elder’s piety, sacrifice and philanthropy throughout the period he served his community, the state and Federal Government.

The President said he believes that the legacies of humility, hard work and dedication of Amb. Giltimari will always be remembered, and his investments in humanity evergreen.

He prayed that the almighty God will receive his soul, and comfort his family.