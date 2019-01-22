“Buhari medically fit, mentally sound to lead Nigeria beyond 2019”

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado Ekiti- An All Progressives Congress (APC) group under the aegis of Buhari/Osinbajo campaign council in Ekiti State, has dismissed the impression in some quarters that President Muhammadu Buhari is sick and can’t cope with the rigour of governance beyond 2019.

The Campaign group said the President remains fit and mentally sound to lead the country for another four years.

This is just as the body accused the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP), Ekiti chapter, of plotting to orchestrate violence in the state during the 2019 presidential election, saying the sinister intention will be frustrated by good people of the state.

The Director General of the campaign, Dr. Olusegun Osinkolu and his Deputy in Ekiti Central Senatorial District, Hon Taiwo Olatunbosun, said the general election will be used to prove that the opposition party, PDP, is dead in Ekiti.

They said the PDP defeat in the July 14 governorship election, would be child’s play compare to what await them in February 16.

Addressing Journalists in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday, the Director General of the council and other directors of the campaign outfit, said President Buhari had been campaigning round the country and that it was wrong for the opposition to brand the President as unfit.

“The president had been to Bauchi, Yobe , Kogi, Akwa-Ibom campaigning to Nigerians on his re-election bid, can a sick man do all these?

“It is sad that former President Olusegun Obasanjo could say all these. In 2007 elections, he told Nigerians that they should reject Alhaji Abubakar Atiku calling him a thief and now he is campaigning for the same person.

“Though, Obasanjo is free to express his opinion on state’s issues but he should rather act like a statesman”, he said.

Olatunbosun added that the former President was not qualified to speak about the health status of the President, since he was not a medical doctor.

“Where did former President got his information about President Buhari’s fitness? Was it from the Theology school he just attended?”, he asked.

Olatunbosun added that the coming elections are going to be walkover for the APC in Ekiti and will become what he termed ” end of discussion for the PDP”.

“The coming elections will silence opposition and its demagoguery . We shall go round Ekiti and showcase President Buhari’s achievements, which were felt everywhere.

“We heard about the plan of the PDP to invade Ekiti and we know that the present government and security will checkmate them. The voice of the people must count in these coming elections and we are confident Buhari will win”.

The Chairman of the tradermoni scheme in Ekiti, Mr Oscar Ayeleso, dispelled the insinuation that scheme was a tactical approach for vote buying; saying beneficiaries were randomly picked in a manner bereft of political considerations.

He said 16,000 and 8,000 persons were enumerated for the tradermoni and market money schemes in the state alone and that the beneficiaries will get their loans to set up small scale businesses from the bank of Industry.

“Most of those that were enumerated in about 11 markets where Vice President Yemi Osinbajo visited in Ekiti on Monday were randomly picked, no political colouration, so the issue of trying to induce our voters does not arise”