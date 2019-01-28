Buhari, Mbaka meet in Aso Rock

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA- PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met behind closed doors with the fiery Catholic Priest and Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The controversial cleric who had predicted that President Buhari would defeat the then President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan in the 2015 election, arrived the forecourt of the president’s office at about 12 noon.

Mbaka was recently criticized over his outburst in a video where he chastised the Peoples Democratic Party’s vice presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, for not donating money to his congregation.

Although he later apologized to Mr. Obi who had remained calm at the adoration ground despite what was viewed as unwarranted attack from the cleric who had wanted the former Anambra State governor to openly announce his donation to the ministry.

On arrival through the security gate, a BMW car, maroon colour he made straight to the president’s office complex.

After sometime, the former Senate President, Chief Ken Nnamani arrived and went straight to the President’s office.

Though some members of the State House correspondents had waited to know why he was at the Villa, he took the security gate while going.