Buhari lauds Okunbor on Greenhouse farm investment

BENIN—President Muhammadu Buhari has commended Captain Hosa Okunbor’s exploits agro-allied industry and greenhouse farming. This was during his courtesy visit to HRM OmoN’oba N’edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare 2, Oba of Benin where he told the revered monarch about what his administration has done in the area of economy, security and fight against corruption.

The President singlehandedly pointed out Captain Hosa Okunbor exploits in Agro allied industry. President Buhari commends his sacrifice, the risk he took in selling one of his private jets to build the biggest and successful greenhouse farm in Nigeria.

Osinbajo in closed-door meeting with Christian leaders in Benin

The President says “I really commend your efforts and sacrifice, you took a lot of risk including selling your jet to pioneer greenhouse farming in Nigeria”. President Muhammadu Buhari also promised to visit the farm one day.

This does not removed the fact that Captain (Dr.) Idahosa Wells Okunbor is a model and a case study of success, who in his life and business experience has transversed the air, the sea and the land.