Buhari lacks constitutional powers to suspend CJN —Udeogaranya

Former All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential aspirant who recently decamped to PDP, Chief Charles Udeogaranya has urged all well meaning Nigerians to ignore President Muhammadu Buhari’s suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen as it amounts to nothing. According to him, the procedure is null and void.

“President Buhari who swore to uphold the constitution should not involve himself in actions that tend to abbrogate the constitution.

“If the President insists on this journey on unconstitutionality, then Nigerians could rise to not recognising him as President of Nigeria and this could create a crisis.

“I urge the President to retract his statement on the CJN and tow the path of constitutionality on the matter.”