Buhari is my godfather, why won’t I die for him? – Lalong

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has again urged Nigerians to vote for all candidates standing for elections on the platform of the APC as the party was working to reposition the country on the path of greatness.

Similarly, the Director-General, Buhari Campaign organization, Rotimi Amaechi reminded the people that their party was for the poor because it understands the grassroots and would work hard to rescue them from poverty.

Both spoke yesterday at the flag-off of the re-election campaigns for President Muhammadu Buhari and Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong.

The APC National Chairman who commended the leadership style of Lalong said: “The APC is pro-poor, we are here to receive these people of character and vision who have joined our party because of our leadership style.

“Atiku said he will sell NNPC, he presided over the liquidation of the Nigerian Airways without paying workers, will you support Nigeria to be on sale? Say no to PDP. Poverty is not an act of God, Buhari is a man of integrity, even in your moment of hunger, you should not mortgage your votes. “

Amaechi added, “They say there is hunger in the land, if PDP had left the money they stole, will Nigerians be hungry? The reason for insecurity is because the rich men have carted away the resources of the poor; rich men are in PDP, we are poor in APC, we are working to put things in order. Vote for APC, don’t just vote but vote, stay and protect your votes.”

Lalong who also spoke briefly stated that when he joined the APC, he met a godfather, Buhari, “why won’t I die for him? “

However, the State Party Chairman, Latep Dabang presented four decampees who were received on behalf of others as well as over 50 officials of some political parties who adopted Lalong as their governorship candidate.