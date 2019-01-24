Buhari in Onitsha, pledges to commence East/North railway line if re-elected

…Asks Ndigbo to trust him, vote him for second term

…Says will continue delivering for them just like he promised in 2015



President Muhammadu Buhari says that East to North corridor of the railway project will commence as soon as he returns to office for second term.

Buhari made the pledge during the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign rally in Onitsha on Thursday.

Buhari said the railway would start from Port Harcourt through Owerri, Nnewi, Enugu and Ebonyi before moving to Maiduguri.

The president said the people of South-East should trust and vote him and all APC candidates in the upcoming elections adding that it was the same manner they came in 2015 and assured the people of several projects which were being done in the area.

“During our 2015 campaign, we promised we will do the second Niger Bridge, construct roads, provide security and ensure the economy is better.

“Today, we are doing all that we said, we have even completed work on Zik’s Mausoleum and other projects,” he said.

Buhari said that his administration had done his best in tackling the menace of insecurity, saying that the Boko Haram elements no longer control any part of the North East.

Mr Adams Oshiomhole, the National Chairman of APC, charged the people of the state to massively vote for the party to avoid what he claimed was allocation of votes that took place during the 2015 polls in Anambra.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige said that 300, 000 school children were currently enjoying federal government school feeding programme in the state.

Ngige also said that 15, 000 Anambra people are beneficiaries of N-Power programme, and assured that the state would vote for Buhari and other APC candidates.

NAN reports that Amaechi had earlier told the gathering that the federal government will commence work on East/North railway corridor as soon as Buhari returns for second tenure.(NAN)