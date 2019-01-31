Buhari in Ebonyi, promises to refund money for federal projects

By Peter Okutu & Chinonso Alozie

ABAKALIKI—AS the presidential campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress, APC, continued in the Southeast, President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday assured Ebonyi State Government of his preparedness to refund monies the state spent on federal projects after the review committee concludes auditing of the projects.

The President who stated this during an audience with Governor David Umahi and other stakeholders at the State Government House, Abakaliki, commended Governor David Umahi for the infrastructural development in the state.

This came even as 140 Ebonyi traditional rulers endorsed Buhari and Umahi for 2019.

According to Buhari, Umahi told him during their short drive to the Government House, that he had not received up to 40 per cent of the funds spent on federal projects in the state, but he assured him the monies will be refunded once the audit committee headed by the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, concludes its work.

He told the traditional rulers that his administration’s plans to invest in agriculture was deliberate in order to improve the living standard of Nigerians and create an alternative revenue for the nation.

“But subsequently, we got drunk with oil money and abandoned what kept us intact. But we are going back to that (agriculture).”

He assured the monarchs that the South-East would benefit from second Niger Bridge when completed as it would enhance movement of goods and services in and out of the region.

In his remarks, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State stated that the south east geopolitical zone have benefited from federal government projects.

He added that the federal government’s agricultural programme have benefited the state immensely as the state has comparative advantage in agriculture and solid minerals compared to other states within the zone.

Umahi thanked the President for approving the commencement of Ebonyi salt production.

Ebonyi traditional rulers endorse Buhari, Umahi

Also yesterday, the Ebonyi Council of Traditional Rulers said President Muhammadu Buhari would get the support of many voters in the state at the February 16th presidential election.

The traditional rulers also endorsed the state governor, David Umahi, for a second term.

The chairman of traditional rulers council, Eze Charles Mkpuma, said: “We appreciate your dogged determination to maintain utmost security of the country, especially your effort in eliminating Boko Haram and fight against corruption, which has brought respect and integrity to the country in the comity of nations.

“We believe that your robust relationship with our son, the governor, and your love for him and the state will surely earn you votes in Ebonyi State, irrespective of party differences.”

Imo monarchs declare support for Buhari

Meantime, Imo State traditional rulers have assured President Muhammadu Buhari, of their support in his re-election in the forthcoming 2019 presidential election.

Vanguard gathered yesterday in Owerri, in a release by the Chief Press Secretary to governor Rochas Okorocha, Sam Onwuemeodo, that the monarchs made their decision known through Eze Imo, Samuel Ohiri, when President Buhari, visited Eze Imo’s palace.