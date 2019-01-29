Buhari in Aba, vows to provide more infrastructure for businesses to grow

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday in Aba said that his administration would provide more infrastructure to enhance businesses and economic development in the country.

Buhari said this while addressing All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters during his campaign rally in Abia, held at the Enyimba Stadium in Aba.

He stressed that when the infrastructure needs of the country is fixed, Nigerians would concentrate on their businesses and there would be peace and progress in the nation.

“I assure that if we get infrastructure correct; the roads, the railways and power, Nigerians will mind their own businesses. It all depends on who is in the Government.

“We have identified this and we are committing available resources to make sure that we get infrastructure right.

“And we are doing as much as possible to secure the country so that we can properly manage it”, he said.

The president said in spite if lean resources, his government has redeemed its promises to Nigerians and would do more when given another mandate to continue.

He thanked the residents and party faithful for their commitment adding, “I expect you this time around to vote APC”.

Dr Sampson Ogah , the APC governorship candidate for Abia, said that the state had suffered mismanagement since Orji Kalu left office in 2007.

He said that no state had suffered as much losses in governance as the South East states where people offered themselves for election because of personal gains.

He said that apart from President Buhari’s interventions, nothing has been done in Abia.

” It is Buhari’s road, his infrastructure development that has saved the Enugu-Port Harcourt road from being used for cassava farming.”

Ogah promised that the president would get the vote of Abians stressing that “Abia people have resolved to unanimously move to APC and there is no other party that can stop it.

“We’ve told our people that the mistakes of PDP will be corrected in Abia as we move into Government. Our people are tired of PDP.

“The last we had good government was under Dr. Orji Uzor-Kalu and we have decided that we shall move to next level.

“We are assuring our people that within just seven days in government, Abia State shall invite Julius Beggar to our roads.

” We are an oil producing state and we have nothing to show for it.

“The current administration has received 400,000 billion naira in the last three years without completing even ten kilometre road in our state.

“We have over 100 companies that have closed down in Aba and this is why my people want me because, I understand business,” he said.

Ogah said that Abia people were tired of suffering stressing that workers in Abia were not being paid salaries as at when due.

He said he was contesting to revive Abia state economy and take it to the next level, adding that the state would see a new dispensation seven days after he becomes governor.

The APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole said that Abia state would be lucky to have Ogah as governor.

“The truth is that in this state, PDP has governed for 19 years just as they controlled the country for 16 years.

“In those 16 years, this part of the country that was most loyal and committed to voting PDP was abandoned and Federal dual carriage way in the zone was turned to a cassava farm.

“No one could commute from Aba to Port Harcourt. Everything was destroyed under PDP.

“What we need in leadership are men and women who can serve Nigeria as their constituency”, Oshiomhole said.

The APC national chairman said that the beauty of democracy is that if any person was elected mistakenly in an election year, by the next election, people would have the chance to correct that mistake.

He urged Abians to correct the mistake they made in 2015 and vote Uche orgah as governor, Nkechi Nwogu, Marc Wabara and Orji Kalu for Abia Central, Abia South and Abia North senatorial seats.

He later handed the Abia state guber candidate the APC flag which he said signified victory for the party in the state.