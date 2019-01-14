Buhari, IGP meet in Aso Rock

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met behind closed doors with the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.



The meeting started around 4.30p.m when the President returned from a function organised by the Sultan of Sokoto’s Foundation for girl child education at the Nicon Luxury Hotel, Abuja.

Recall that President Buhari had met with the IGP, on Friday 4th January, 2019

shortly after the Jumma’at prayer at the State House mosque.



Idris was expected to retire from service on attainment of the mandatory 35 years in service on the 15th of January, 2019.

The IGP was appointed by President Buhari on 21st March 2016 to replace Solomon Arase, who retired from the police force on 21 June 2016.

Reports have it that he clocked the mandatory 60 years for a civil or public servant to disengage from the service today, January 4.

He was enlisted into the Nigerian Police Force in 1984, after graduating from the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria with a bachelor’s degree in Agriculture.

He left the State House about 5:10pm and the agenda of his meeting with the president was not made public at the time of filing this report.