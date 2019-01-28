Buhari has shown his disregard for Nigeria, constitution —YDP Chairman

By Emma Aziken

National chairman of Young Democratic Party, YDP, Mrs. Georgina Dakpokpo, has condemned President Muhammadu Buhari’s suspension of Justice Walter Onnoghen as the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN.

Dakpokpo in a statement, weekend, said it was about the third act in recent times that had shown the president’s disregard for Nigerians, the constitution and the well-being of the people.

Dakpokpo, who is also the first female secretary of the Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC, in a statement said:”This is the third time in a matter of weeks that the actions of Mr. President had resulted in me feeling like a sword piercing through my heart. First was when he declined assent to the amendments to the Electoral Act.

“Second was when he refused to honour the memory of our fallen soldiers by attending their funeral in the military cemetery in the nation’s capital. The third being his recent action of removing Justice Onnoghen as Chief Justice of Nigeria.

“This man, Muhammadu Buhari has consistently shown he has no regard for the unity or citizens of Nigeria, except for those from his own miniscule Nigeria, a tight circle of trust, excluding other Nigerians and the guiding principles of the Federal Character Commission.”

“Nigerians have in the past few weeks expressed anger, displeasure and distrust of the President, his cabal and their manipulation of the electoral process, then the President goes ahead to dare Nigerians by infringing on the doctrine of the separation of powers by removing the CJN who is the head of the third arm of government and so close to the election. In fact, on the same day Justice Onnoghen was purportedly setting up the Election Tribunals for the forthcoming election. What reasonably honest person pulls a stunt like that?

“He and his handlers purport to deceive Nigerians by pulling the wool over our eyes. They may have succeeded at other times but now, even some who have hitherto stood by him, are refusing this slap on our faces…in fact, Nigerians are saying “our mumu don do o.

“A leader should apply wisdom and have compassion among other attributes when dealing with matters that affect the citizenry but in this instance, PMB has failed abysmally. He acted irrationally, illegally and sacrificed the good of the polity and the future of our nation on his unrealistic second term ambition.”