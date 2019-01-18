Buhari has delivered on campaign promises, deserves reelection – Adjogbe

The Executive Director (Projects), Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Engr. Dr Samuel Adjogbe, has urged the Urhobo nation, Deltans and Niger Deltans to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari and all APC candidates in the forth coming elections.

He stated this while speaking to newsmen during the APC presidential rally and Delta State campaign flag off at the Warri Township Stadium on Thursday, saying that Buhari has delivered on all campaign promises made in 2015 and therefore deserves another term in office, to consolidate on his transformation initiatives.

According to him, “Delta state and indeed the Niger Delta region, has enjoyed a new facelift through the direct efforts of the Federal Government and through the interventions of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

“Our public schools have witnessed massive renovations, there is no oil producing community that does not have one roads project completed or ongoing, these have been made possible due to the interest the President has shown in the Niger Delta.

“Through the NDDC, our children are awarded scholarships for foreign studies, our youths have acquired various skills and at several occasions, the sick have received free medical assistance; all from the federal government”, Adjogbe said.

Adjogbe assured on the relentless commitment of the President Buhari’s administration to nation-building, citing the East West Road Project, the Itakpe – Aladja Railway Project and a host of others by the administration.

He explained that President Muhammad Buhari on assumption of office gave Delta State and other sister states in the Niger-Delta region some very vital appointments which today have helped in empowering a lot of Deltans.

Adding that, “It would be a failure on our part if we fail to reciprocate the goodwill President Buhari has shown to Niger-Deltans through his developmental projects across the region; we must therefore re-elect him for a second term, because one good turn deserves another

“We have the full confidence that Urhobo nation and Delta State will benefit more if President Buhari is voted for, on 16th of February, 2019, as a way of showing appreciation for all he has done for our people.

“There is no gainsaying that Deltans can only challenge the Buhari government for more dividends of democracy if only we could give him our mass vote, which is also our ticket to negotiate for appointments.

Adding that to whom much is given, much is expected, “we have to show that we appreciate the good work the President has done by voting for all APC candidates, because Delta cannot afford to remain in the opposition in the next political dispensations.”