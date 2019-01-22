Buhari expresses sadness over tragic death at campaign rally

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Buhari has expressed sadness over the tragic occurrence at the Ramat Square, Maiduguri, Borno State the venue of the All Progressives Congress, APC Presidential campaign rally that resulted to loss of lives.



Several party men and women who wanted a vintage view of the speakers at the rally climbed the roofs of the pavilions, one of which came down crashing on other spectators.

The President in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu expressed his deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones and prayed that the injured recover quickly.

President Buhari said “I am shocked to hear about the loss of lives following the tragic incident at the stadium this afternoon in Maiduguri. May Allah repose the the souls of the deceased.

“I understand that the Borno State government, the Red Cross and other aid agencies are taking steps to help affected people.May Allah repose the souls of the deceased and heal the injured.”

The President Buhari had on Monday launched his re-election bid in Maiduguri and Damaturu, Borno and Yobe states respectively, with a pledge to improve on the gains recorded in the security sector.

The President, who addressed mammoth crowd at both venues, assured the people of the two states that his re-election for a second term would provide him with the opportunity to build on his previous achievements.



According to him, only the people of Borno and Yobe states are in a better position to assess whether there are improvements in the security sector or not.

The president also pledged the commitment of his administration in building a robust economy that would provide employment opportunities for Nigerians.