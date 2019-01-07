Buhari congratulates Pauline Tallen at 60

By Johnbsoco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has joined members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in celebrating former Deputy Governor of Plateau State, Pauline Kedem Tallen, on her 60th birthday.



President Buhari congratulated Tallen for her foresight and courage in championing the cause of women participation in politics and governance, particularly recognising her pivotal role as the first, and only, female Deputy Governor from the North.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina in a statement said that the President believes Tallen’s meteoric rise in politics can be attributed to her appetite and doggedness for pursuing truth, fairness and balance in representation for women, describing her as a political amazon that has written her on Nigeria’s history.

As a party stalwart, President Buhari affirmed that the former deputy governor’s advocacy for internal democracy and bottom-up processes in decision making and execution has contributed to the coherence and direction within party, commending her sense of balance and loyalty.

The President shared the joy of the birthday with all family members, friends and associates of Tallen, praying that God will grant her longer life, good health and wisdom to serve the nation.