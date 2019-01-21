Buhari congratulates Keyamo on his 49th birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Senior Advocate of Nigeria(SAN) and Spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo who marks his 49th birthday today, Monday the 21st of January, 2019.

In statement specifically signed by himself and made known by Garba Shehu, his aide, President Buhari described Keyamo as a lawyer who has used his profession to speak up for the masses at critical times.

The president also prayed God to continue to bless Keyamo so as to help in bringing change to Nigeria.

The statement reads thus:

“In a message of congratulations to mark Keyamo’s 49th birthday Monday, signed personally by him, the President thanked the Spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council for bringing these qualities to bear on the ongoing campaign for elections.

In a letter headlined “Happy Birthday, Festus,” President Buhari said: “I write to heartily congratulate you on your 49th birthday, today. The story of your life has always been to speak up for the masses of our country and at critical times in the life of our nation.

”You have also used law as an instrument to achieve these goals. This has rightly earned you the highest place and esteem in your profession as Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN.

“As you apply these qualities in helping to CHANGE this nation through our campaigns, I pray that God Almighty will continue to bless you and grant you long life and good health.” He wished Keyamo a Happy Birthday.”