Buhari condoles relations of 5 killed in military helicopter crash

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has expressed condolences to the Nigerian Air Force, and relations of five people who lost their lives in Wednesday’s military helicopter crash in Damasak, Borno State.

The President in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, in Abuja, Thursday, specifically mourned Flight Lieutenant Perowei Jacob (Pilot in Command), Flight Lieutenant Kaltho Paul Kilyofas (Co-Pilot), Sergeant Auwal Ibrahim (Flight Technician), Lance Corporal Adamu Nura (Gunner), and Aircraftman Meshack Ishmael (Gunner), who died in the mishap.

Commiserating with the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, President Buhari said it was sad that the fine officers and men lost their lives in the bid to guarantee the safety and protection of their countrymen.

He said rather than dampen the morale of troops fighting insurgency in the North-east, the unfortunate development would rather bolster their resolve to completely eliminate all evildoers within the shortest possible time.

To the families and relations of the dead, President Buhari condoled with them, noting that the dead officers and men were heroes, who paid the supreme price for peace to reign in the country.