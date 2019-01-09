Buhari canvasses stronger political institutions in Africa

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, in Abuja called on African leaders to support processes that will ensure stronger political institutions across the continent.

According to him, only strong political institutions will guarantee stability, peace and economic progress.

President Buhari, who stated this when he received Letters of Credence from Ambassador of the Republic of Guinea, Siaka Cissoko, at the Presidential Villa, said political reforms in African countries could only be sustainable when they reflect the will of the people, and work towards improving their lives.

He said: “I congratulate your President for the progress he is making politically and economically in Guinea. Nigeria will be most willing to render support for your forthcoming elections, where it is needed.”

President Buhari urged the Ambassador to work towards improving the bilateral relations between both countries, with focus on exchange of ideas and manpower for the exploration of mineral resources in Guinea.

Receiving Letters of Credence from the High Commissioner of the Republic of Kenya to Nigeria, Dr Wilfred Gisuka Machage, President Buhari said he was happy with the political maturity that trailed the conclusion of the elections in that country.

“I have written him formally to congratulate him for winning the elections. I am happy he has settled down to work,” the President noted.

Machage assured President Buhari that he will pursue all the details of discussions and agreements between both countries, especially on promotion of agriculture.

President Buhari congratulated the Ambassador of Poland to Nigeria, Joanna Magdalena Tarnawska, while receiving her Letters of Credence. He urged her to work towards improving the close ties between both countries.

In her remarks, the Ambassador of Poland noted that she will prioritize on improving relations, particularly on trade and commerce, and defence and security.