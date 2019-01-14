Buhari, Atiku Campaigns in war of words over power shift

Atiku wants to short-change the South — Buhari

There’ll be no country to shift to if Buhari is re-elected —Atiku

By Emmanuel Aziken, Political Edito & Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA—Muhammadu Buhari and Atiku Abuabakr presidential campaigns were, yesterday, locked in a fierce exchange of words over alleged attempts to derail perceived plans for somebody from the south to emerge as president in 2023.

Women and Youth Presidential Campaign Organisation of All Progressives Congress APC, fired the first shot when it accused Atiku, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate of attempting to short-change the southern part of the country by contesting next month’s presidential election.

The directorate said Atiku’s bid would alter permutations on power shift envisaged after a second term for President Muhammadu Buhari .

The assertion was immediately dismissed by PDP campaign, which affirmed that there would be nothing left of Nigeria after four years if Buhari is re-elected given what it claimed as the spate of violence across the country. The Atiku Campaign said as vice-president, the PDP candidate guided the country into its fastest GDP growth.

Addressing a news conference, yesterday, in Abuja, Director, Media and Strategic Communications of the organisation, Abdulmumini Jibrin, said Atiku remained the biggest threat to Nigeria’s democracy.

He said: “The Director General of the opposition PDP campaign in an uninspiring interview attempted to cast aspersions on the present government, forgetting he is indeed part of the government.

“The biggest threat to the stability of this country is the PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Director-General of Atiku Campaign, Bukola Saraki, who are taking Nigerians for granted by mooting the idea to incite the north not to support power transfer to the southern part of the country after President Muhammadu Buhari completes his second term in a clear attempt to short change the southern part of Nigeria.

“This is already heating up our polity with a combined negative consequences on our economy, security and general development. So, if we are talking about the politicians who are threatening the foundation of the peace and security of our country, the cap fits Saraki and Atiku.”

There’ll be no country to shift to if Buhari is re-elected —Atiku

Atiku in his response, accused the Buhari administration of deceit and driving the country towards cataclysm as he said there would be nothing left of the country after four years, if Buhari were re-elected.

Speaking through his media aide, Phrank Shuaibu, he said: “You cannot be talking of 2023 without first halting the rate of retrogression and degeneracy witnessed under the APC government.

“If in less than four years of APC, the North-East cannot be talking of economic development, security or stability and the government cannot guarantee lives and property in the North-West, while the North Central has become a killing field, what will be left of the south of Nigeria if the APC is allowed to continue in office?

“The people of Kaduna are still mourning some of those killed in an ethno-religious crisis in Kasuwan Magani. The people of Benue State had serially mourned killings from rampaging herdsmen.

“Plateau State has been no less in mourning with hundreds killed in communal clashes arising from land disputes. Zamfara people have had more than their own share of mourning from the deadly activities of these untamed bandits.

“Moreover, the herdsmen are already having satellite camps in the south of Nigeria. Should we wait until they complete the balkanization and annihilation of the entity called Nigeria before we are forced to act?”

“It is a pity that in the present day Nigeria under this administration , those who are not mourning are groaning from the pains occasioned by hunger, and from the excruciating pains of poverty. Many businesses have closed down in the last three years, sending breadwinners out of jobs, and leaving them unable to pay for their accommodation or keep their children in school

“Atiku as Vice President, in charge of the Nigerian economy superintended over the fastest GDP growth from $45billion to over $450billion resulting in unprecedented boom and expansion of the Nigerian economy since its inception.

“So, a vote for Atiku will lead to restoration of hope and provide a pathway of transformation from endemic poverty to prosperity.”