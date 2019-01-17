Buhari assures Nigerians of qualitative leadership

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians of his commitment to continue to provide qualitative leadership for the country.

Buhari gave the assurance in Warri, Delta on Thursday in continuation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign across the country.

The President also said his administration would continue to work towards protection of lives and properties as well as the unity of the nation.

Addressing mammoth crowd at the Warri Township Stadium, Buhari said the development of the Niger Delta would be taken more seriously in view of its strategic importance to the nation.

Buhari, who had earlier visited the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli in his palace, told the crowd that his 2015 manifesto is still relevant to the needs of the country.

He assured that the nation’s resources would be prudently managed to boost the economy.

‘‘From 1978 to 1979 when I was the Minister of Petroleum Resources, I have never lost interest in the Petroleum Industry because I know it is the nation’s asset.

‘‘I hope you will appreciate the favour you are doing to the rest of Nigerians.

‘‘I am trying to remind you to please reflect very seriously where we were in 2015 when we came and where we are today, and what we have been able to do with the resources available to us.

‘‘I assure you of the leadership interest in serving Nigeria and making the people to live together and work for our nation.

‘‘We have our youths here, most of them unemployed. We will turn to agriculture and industries,’’ he said.

Buhari said the anti-corruption drive of his administration was on course, noting that there would be no hiding place for looters.

‘‘I expect you to please cooperate and vote for APC at all levels,’’ he said.

Also speaking, the National Chairman of APC, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, thanked Buhari for the development of infrastructure in the South South.

He urged the President to investigate the 16 billion dollar allegedly invested in the power sector by the previous administrations.

‘‘As a leader with integrity, you have kept your promises to the people of the South South and indeed Nigerians.

‘‘Delta is the economic hub of Nigeria and you have done a lot of infrastructural projects including the ongoing dredging of the Escravos channel to open up the Warri port,’’ he said.

Oshiomhole urged the people to vote for all APC candidates in the forthcoming general election.

The state APC governorship candidate, Mr Great Ogboru thanked the President and described him as ‘father of many nations.’

Ogboru commended the President for his anti-corruption drive, stressing that the gesture had earned him a good name at the international level.

‘‘The gathering of the eloquent people of Delta is because of what you have done for us as a state.

‘‘You deserve to be called the father of the nation, the general of the generals,’’ he said.

The Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr Ibe Chachikwu, enumerated some of the projects executed by the Buhari led administration to include: the take-off of academic activities at the Maritime University, Okerenkoko and the ongoing dredging of the Escravos channel among others.

The Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, and Director-General, Buhari/Osinbajo Presidential Campaign Organisation, opined that the people of Delta were excited because of the infrastructural revolution in the state.

He urged the people of the state to vote for the President and other APC candidates in the general election.(NAN)