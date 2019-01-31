Buhari arrives Kano for re-election campaign‎

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Kano in continuation of his re-election campaigns across the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buhari landed at exactly 12: 55 pm at the 303 Nigerian Air Force Flying Training School Base, Kano.‎

He was received by Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, Gov. Akinwumi Ambode of Lagos state, Minister of Aviation and Director General, APC Presidential Campaign Council, Rotimi Amaechi‎.

Others are; Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Danbazau, Minister of State Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, and the Accountant General of the Federation, Alhaji Ahmed Idris.

Others include, Kano Business Mogul, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, Governors of Zinder and Maradi in Niger Republic and members of State and National Assembly.‎

‎The president is expected to address a gathering of party supporters at the Sani Abacha Stadium at Kofar-Mata in Kano, to seek support for his re-election in the Feb. 16, presidential election.

Thousands of APC supporters singing solidarity songs and displaying various party insignia had thronged the streets of Kano since morning to welcome President Buhari to the ancient city.(NAN)