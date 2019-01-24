Buhari arrives Enugu in continuation of campaign tour

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, en route Anambra in continuation of his presidential campaign.

The president touched down the airport at about 9.53 a.m. aboard Nigerian Air Force aircraft, SN-FGT 001.

Buhari proceeded to Anambra after reception formalities by chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and members of Enugu State Executive Council, led by Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Some of the APC chieftains on ground to receive the president, included some members of the Federal Executive Council, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amechi, Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, and Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama.

Others are Gov. Akinwumi Ambode of Lagos State and the governorship candidate of the APC in Enugu State, Chief Ayogu Eze.

The president will return to Enugu later in the day for a campaign rally during which he will inaugurate some projects executed by the Federal Government in the state. (NAN)