Breastfeeding and weight loss: More reasons to breastfeed

Breastfeeding is often considered nature’s way of helping new moms lose their baby weight, maybe because nursing mothers burn more calories each day.

Research shows that exclusively breastfeeding mothers tend to burn on average, 500 additional calories daily — the equivalent of performing 45–60 minutes of medium-intensity physical exercise.

*Nursing moms may also be more conscious of what they eat. This may contribute to weight loss through a lower intake of processed foods and a higher consumption of lean protein, fiber-rich fruits, vegetables, whole grains and legumes.

*In one study, breastfeeding women were also 6 per cent more likely to return to or dip below their pre-pregnancy weight than non-exclusively breastfeeding women. Other studies report similar results, adding that breastfeeding mothers appear to achieve their pre-pregnancy weight on average six months earlier than those who formula-feed.

*In one study, women who breastfed for 6–12 months had lower overall body fat percentages five years after giving birth than those who didn’t. Another study found that women who exclusively breastfed for more than 12 weeks post-partum were on average 7.5 pounds (3.4 kg) lighter 10 years following their pregnancy than those who never breastfed.

*These mothers also remained 5.7 pounds (2.6 kg) lighter than those who breastfed for fewer than 12 weeks, suggesting that both the duration and frequency of breastfeeding can influence how much weight you may lose after giving birth.

However, not all studies find a strong link, so more research is needed.