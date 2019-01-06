Breaking News
Breaking: Soldiers shut down Daily Trust offices in Abuja, Borno, arrest editor, reporter

On 7:02 pm

Gun-wielding soldiers have allegedly invaded and shut down Daily Trust’s offices in Abuja and Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, Vanguard can confirm.

The soldiers are currently in the Abuja office of the medium.
Soldiers in front of Daily Trust’s office in Abuja, shutting the office.

The Online Editor of Daily Trust, Mr. Biodun Alade, confirmed this to Vanguard on Sunday evening.

According to him, the soldiers invaded the offices and arrested both the regional editor, Uthman Abubakar and a reporter, Ibrahim Sawab. He said, as at the time Vanguard called him, that the soldiers had asked staff members at the Abuja office to pack their working tools, including laptops and leave the premises.

He said the arrest is not unconnected with a lead story of Daily Trust on Sunday on military operation in the North East.

According to him, “Armed military  officials have invaded Daily Trust regional office in Maiduguri and arrested the regional editor, Uthman Abubakar and a reporter Ibrahim Sawab. It is not clear why they took the action but it may be connected with the lead story of Daily Trust on Sunday on military operation in the North East. The military also shut the gate of the Maiduguri regional office.”

 


