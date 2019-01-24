Breaking : Senate suspends standing rules to debate N27,000 new minimum wage

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – THE Senate on Thursday suspended its Standing Orders to begin debate on the new Minimum Wage Bill of N27,000 for the Nigerian worker.



Soon after the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu who is presiding read the letter from President Muhammadu Buhari on the new Minimum wage bill, the Senate Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan, APC, Yobe North came under a point of Order that Order 79 of the Senate Standing Orders 2015 As amended be suspended to enable the bill be read the first time, go through second reading and subsequently be transmitted to the relevant Committee for further action.

According to Lawan, it became imperative to put aside that section of the Standing Orders to enable the Senators give it an expeditious and accelerated attention, just as that would enable the Bill be read the first time, go through the second reading and forwarded to the committee.

According to Order 79(1), ” Every bill shall receive three readings previous to its passage, which readings shall be in different days, unless the Senate unanimously directs otherwise and the President of the Senate shall give notice at each reading whether it is first, second or third.”

After moving the motion, the Senate Minority leader, Senator Biodun Olujimi, PDP, Ekiti South who seconded the motion ofllawan, said that people out there were waiting for them as lawmakers.

The bill is at the moment being read the second time, with Senators making their contribution on it.

