Breaking: Reps to conclude Minimum wage legislative process within a week – Dogara

By Emman Ovuakporie

ABUJA-THE Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara on Thursday said the House will conclude deliberations on the new minimum wage of N27,000.00 within the next one week.



The speaker made the disclosure immediately after reading President Muhammadu Buhari’s letter requesting that the minimum wage bill should be given a speedy legislative treatment.

Dogara told his colleagues that”an ad-hoc committee would be set up and by Tuesday next week we should be done. Details soon…