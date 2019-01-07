Breaking: PDP suspends Deputy National Chairman (North)

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – The National Working Committee, NWC, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has announced the suspension of its Deputy National Chairman (North), Senator Gamawa Babayo.



In a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said the decision to suspend Babayo was taken at the extra-ordinary session of its NWC last week.

“The NWC found merit in the petition on allegation of dereliction of duty and anti-party activity as contained in Section 58 (1) e, f, g, h of the PDP Constitution.

“Therefore, in exercise of section 29 (2) a, b and c, the NWC hereby invokes Section 59 (1) d of the constitution of the PDP on the Deputy National Chairman (North) and accordingly suspends him from the party immediately,” the party stressed in the brief statement.

Details of what constituted dereliction of duty were not contained in the statement.