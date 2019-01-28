Breaking: IPOB declares sit-at-home as Buhari visits Aba

BY UGOCHUKWU ALARIBE

ABA – Ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Aba, Abia State, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has ordered residents of the city to sit at home during the visit.



Buhari is scheduled to visit Aba to commission the 9.5 Megawatts Independent Power Plant, at Ariaria Market in Osisioma Ngwa council area .The President will also attend the rally of his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, at the Enyimba stadium.

However, heavy security deployment was observed at major junctions in the city , especially along Brass junction leading to the Ariaria International market and Aba- Owerri road.

In a statement signed by the Media and Publicity Secretary of the group, Comrade Emma Powerful, IPOB urged her members in Aba and its environs to ensure that the visiting President meets an empty Enyimba stadium because he is not welcome in the city.

“All family members of IPOB within Aba metropolis are hereby instructed to observe a mini sit at home tomorrow (today) 29th January 2019 in total boycott of the impostor, Jubril AL-Sudani who is slated to be in Aba for an Islamic evil APC rally.

“We must ensure that Jubril meets an empty stadium today because his murderous presence is not welcome in our land. Do not go out for any reason, do not engage in any zoo political discussion as their Boko Haram and Janjaweed army are on standby to kill. Stay indoors from 6am to 4pm.”



Meanwhile, the Abia State Police command has urged residents of the city to go about their normal duties without fear of molestation.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Chris Ezike who stated this in Aba, said that law abiding citizen should have nothing to fear as Police have the capacity to arrest any person or group found harassing residents.