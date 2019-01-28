Breaking News
Breaking: Hold FG responsible if anything untoward happens to me – Ortom

On 1:14 pm

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has called on Nigerians to hold the government of President Muhammadu Buhari responsible should anything untoward happens to him in the days ahead.

The governor who stated this while addressing newsmen at the Benue State Governor’s Lodge, Abuja a few minutes ago, accused the federal government of chasing him around since he made the decision to dump the All Progressives Congress, APC, for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP a few months ago. 

“If I die today, the federal government should be held responsible,” he said.

While noting that he has been able pay salaries from January 2018 to date, Ortom premised this on his decision to part ways with an unnamed godfather.

Details later…


