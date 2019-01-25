Breaking: Gana rejects Appeal Court judgement that affirms Duke as candidate

…Heads for Supreme Court

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA- PROFESSOR Jerry Gana has rejected Thursday’s Appeal Court judge which affirmed former governor of Cross River State,Mr Donald Duke,as the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party,SDP.

This came as the national chairman of the party,Chief Olu Falae,called on all aggrieved members of the party to bury their differences and support Mr Duke’s presidential ambition.

Gana, addressing the media, Friday,in Abuja, through his campaign organisation,said having carefully weighed the views and options presented by SDP’s stakeholders and supporters across the world,it was his considered opinion that the judgement was erroneous, contradictory and a miscarriage of

justice.

Director General, G19 Presidential Campaign Team of Prof. Gana,Dr Ike Neliaku, reading a prepared text before newsmen, said:”Arising from the above and many other lacunas and contradiction in the judgement,we have carefully weighed the views and options presented by our stakeholders and supporters across the world,and resolve to accede to what is in the long term interest of our democracy.

He said:”It is therefore our considered opinion that the judgement of the Court of Appeal is erroneous, contradictory and a miscarriage of justice.

“The decision is therefore not acceptable to us.

“Accordingly,our candidate,Prof. Jerry Gana,has resolved to appeal the judgement at the Appeal Court.”

Details coming…