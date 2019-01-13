Breaking: Egbetokun replaces Edgal as Lagos CP

By Evelyn Usman & Monsuru Olowoopejo

LAGOS—THE Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, Mr. Imohimi Edgal, was Sunday, redeployed to the Force headquarters in Abuja, as the Commissioner of Police in-charge of the Explosive Ordinance Unit, Police sources hinted.

He will be succeeded by Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, the Commissioner of Police in-charge of the Explosive Ordinance Unit.

Vanguard gathered that Egbetokun will be in acting capacity until he is confirmed by the Inspector-General of Police.

It was also gathered that Egbetokun was a former Chief Security Officer to a leading politician in the South West.

However, Vanguard gathered that Edgal was yet to receive the signal letter of his redeployment as at 5p.m yesterday.

Edgal was appointed the substantive CP in Lagos on September 1, 2017, having served in acting capacity, after the redeployment of his predecessor, Fatai Owoseni.

During his tenure, the outgoing CP was able to curb the notorious Badoo cult that terrorized the Ikorodu area of Lagos.

Angry reactions

Expressing displeasure over Edgal’s redeployment, a senior Police officer, who pleaded anonymity, described him as an operational cop who has been able to reduce the crime rate in Lagos.

The police officer said: “Since he assumed office as CP, he has been able to tackle the menace of Badoo cult. We all know how people were fleeing their abodes in Ikorodu when Badoo boys held sway. Today, the story has changed because CP Edgal chose to lead the operation that brought the reign of badoo terror to an end.

“He is one officer who does not sit in his office to give directive. He would lead the operation, no matter how volatile the place is.”

Another Assistant Commissioner of Police (names withheld) said: “I have not heard officially. But sane police officers will miss him because he put everyone on their toes. He is proactive and responsive. He would visit any division unannounced at any given time.”

Police keep mum

Efforts to get the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Jimoh Moshood to react to Edgal’s redeployment proved abortive as he failed to answer his telephone calls.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Chike Oti, could not also be reached for comments.