Breaking News
Translate

Breaking: Edgal Imohimi remains CP Lagos

On 3:20 pmIn News by Emmanuel OkogbaComments

By Evelyn Usman

There are indications that the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, Imohimi Edgal is still the command’s boss, contrary to an earlier signal of his redeployment to Abuja as the CP Explosive Ordinance Department.
Lagos State Police boss, Imohimi Edgal

Edgal, was expected to handover to his supposed successor, Ag. CP Kayode Egbetokun, today.

READ ALSO: Buhari decorates new IGP Abubakar Adamu(Photos)

However, a directive from above as gathered, reversed his redeployment, owing to what was described as his operational prowess that brought crime to its barest minimal in Lagos State.

More details soon…


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.