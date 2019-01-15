Breaking: Edgal Imohimi remains CP Lagos

By Evelyn Usman

There are indications that the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, Imohimi Edgal is still the command’s boss, contrary to an earlier signal of his redeployment to Abuja as the CP Explosive Ordinance Department.

Edgal, was expected to handover to his supposed successor, Ag. CP Kayode Egbetokun, today.

However, a directive from above as gathered, reversed his redeployment, owing to what was described as his operational prowess that brought crime to its barest minimal in Lagos State.

More details soon…