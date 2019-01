By Anthony Ogbonna

The Justice Inyang Ekwo-led Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has, Monday, restrained President Muhammadu Buhari and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) from removing the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen from office.

The judge granted the order of interim injunction in the suit filed by a group, the Action Peoples Party.

