Breaking News
Translate

Breaking: Court grants Melaye bail

On 5:00 pmIn News by Nwafor PolycarpComments

The senator representing Kogi west constituency, Dino Melaye has been granted bail by an FCT High court in Maitama, Abuja.

Dino Melaye
Senator Dino Melaye in hospital

The presiding judge, Justice Halilu, granted him the bail at the resumed hearing of the case on Friday according to Channels Television.

Before the case was adjourned on Thursday, Justice Halilu had ordered the Nigeria Police Force to explain the reason for the continued detention of the senator who according to him had been in their custody since January 4, 2019.

How Dino Melaye surrendered to Police, slumped minutes later

He gave the order after the counsel representing Senator Melaye, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), informed the court that his client had been in custody beyond the number of days stipulated by the law.

Details later


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.