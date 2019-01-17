Breaking: Court dismisses suit challenging Katsina APC congresses

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – The Federal High Court sitting in Katsina State on Thursday dismissed a case filed by a factional group of the All Progressive Congress, known as APC AKIDA challenging the APC congresses held in the state on the ground that it is statue barred.

The Judge, Justice Hadiza Rabiu Shagari while giving judgement at the court sitting dismissed the case saying it was not filed within the stipulated 14 days time.

The case was filed by Sani Bello and 170 others against the APC executives and others on the ground that they were shut out of participating in the congress.

However, the counsel to the plantiffs, Iorhuna Shedrack said it will study the judgment and may likely approach the appeal court on the matter based on the fact that the court rely on a provision mentioning primaries and not congresses.

Shedrack said the ruling is against his client but the judge acted in line with the court of law.

“our case is on the congress and does not touch on the primaries. The provision the court rely on specifically and categorically made mention of primary election and not congresses.

“So we are going to approach the higher court, appeal court to make a pronouncement and interpretation of that section and provision “4th alteration of the 1999 constitution.

“We want the court to make pronouncement, we want to know the difference between congress and elections. If there is a difference, then we have a case but if there is no difference then we don’t have a case,” the counsel to the plantiffs said.

Meanwhile, counsel to the APC, Ernest Ogbunadike lauded the judgment of the court saying it was well thought out.

“The decision of the court was well thought out. It is a big relief to Masari and other APC who are truly elected from a rightful election,” Ogbunadike said.