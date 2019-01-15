Breaking: Buhari, Idris, Adamu meet in Aso Rock

By Johnbosco Agbakwuuru

ABUJA—PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with the outgoing Inspector General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris and the acting IGP, Assistant Inspector General, AIG, Mohammed Adamu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The outgoing IGP and his successor, came in the same vehicle NPF 01 Mercedes Benz black colour about 1:30pm and went straight to the President office.

AIG Adamu had earlier met with the Chief of Staff to the President Malam Abba Kyari in the morning when Idris was performing his last official duty at the Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration at the Eagle Square Abuja