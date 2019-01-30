Breaking: Articulated vehicles’ restriction into Lagos begins February 1.

By Evelyn Usman

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC , Wednesday, announced the restriction of movement of trucks and other articulated vehicles into Lagos State , from February 1, 2019.



The decision according to the Lagos State Sector Commander, FRSC, Hygenus Omeje, was reached at the end of the meeting of heads of security and traffic management agencies in the state, Tuesday.

Omeje , in a statement issued to Vanguard , stated that the restriction was necessitated , as the state would be playing host to the 2019 Access Bank International Marathon scheduled to hold on February 1 and 2, 2019, as a result of which the road would be busier than usual.

Calling therefore, called on the need for compliance by the concerned drivers.



He said, “The Federal Road Safety Corps wishes to inform the motoring public that there will be restrictions of movement for trailers, tankers and other articulated vehicles into Lagos state on the following days; 1st,2nd,8th and 9th of February, 2019.

“ This decision is in the general interest of the motoring public and also targeted at ensuring free flow of traffic and forestall security breaches on the highways and other roads on the stated days”.

“Accordingly, a joint team of traffic and security agencies have been set up to ensure strict compliance with this directive and the affected motorists found wanting will be severely reprimanded”.