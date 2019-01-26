Breaking: Ag CJN, Mohammed, Swears-in Tribunal judges

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA – The Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Tanko Mohammed, on Saturday, performed his first official duty by inaugurating 250 Judges that will handle 2019 National Assembly, Governorship & State Assembly Election Petition Tribunals.



Justice Mohammed was sworn-in on Friday by President Muhammadu Buhari to take over the leadership of the Nigerian Judiciary, after he suspended the substantive CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen, who is facing non assets declaration charge before the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

Onnoghen was absent at the swearing-in ceremony of the 250 election petition tribunal judges that held at the main courtroom of the Supreme Court.

Details soon.